SHANGHAI, Nov 23 — Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing reportedly apologised to tourists from China over the country’s shortcomings.

Speaking at the China International Travel Mart (CITM) in Shanghai, Tiong said several Chinese tourists have complained of “unpleasantness” while travelling in Malaysia.

“For our shortcomings, I deeply apologise and extend Malaysia’s sincere apologies to Chinese tourists,” he was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

“We will continue to maintain close communication with relevant parties to enhance the tourism service platforms further and improve the visitor experience.

“At the same time, we also pledge to prioritise the safety of tourists and provide each traveller with a safer and more comfortable travel experience through comprehensive measures,” he added.

It is uncertain what he was referring to, as he reportedly did not elaborate on this.

Tiong also said that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is very concerned with the matter, and relevant authorities have been directed to improve safety measures, and ensure a pleasant and memorable experience for tourists.

The number of Chinese tourists in Malaysia has surged with Malaysia’s relaxed visa regulations, as it is now easier for Chinese visitors to enter the country without additional paperwork.

Tourism Malaysia has set an ambitious target of 5 million Chinese visitors for 2025.

China is crazy about Malaysia’s durians, with the export value expected to rise to a record RM1.8 billion by 2030.

The state of Melaka has also tapped popular actress Fan Bingbing as a tourism ambassador, resulting in tourist arrivals exceeding its initial target at nearly 10 million as of September.