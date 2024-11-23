KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — There are only 1,000 helmets left on the second day of the Two Years of Madani Government (2TM) Programme for visitors looking to exchange their old helmets at the Road Transport Department (JPJ) counter.

JPJ deputy director-general (Planning and Operation) Datuk Jazmanie Shafawi said the exchange counter is open from 9 am to 6 pm, with the public lining up as early as 7.30am.

“We have received an overwhelming response, with 2,000 helmets being distributed to motorcyclists.

“Today’s allocation consists of 1,000 helmets in the morning and another 1,000 in the afternoon, but the morning session is expected to run out quickly, as 600 helmets had already been distributed by 10.30 am,” he told reporters.

Regarding suggestions to increase the quota, Jazmanie said the quota remains at 5,000 helmets for the 2TM Programme over three days, as JPJ would continue the initiative at future programmes.

“In addition to the helmet exchange counter, we are providing counters for summons checks and payments, road safety advocacy and JPJ system registrations,” he said.

The helmet exchange counter is one of the highlights of the 2TM Programme, themed ‘Madani di Hati, Rakyat Disantuni’, which is taking place over three days until tomorrow at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. — Bernama