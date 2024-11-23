KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been tasked with exploring a direct disaster notification channel for residents, bypassing the use of Short Message Service (SMS), said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the disaster notification system should function as a mobile phone alert, similar to systems used in countries like South Korea and Japan.

“In South Korea and Japan, when a disaster occurs, mobile phones automatically receive an alert — not an SMS but a notification that appears directly on the phone. This application is very fast.

“I believe we need to examine this so that, if necessary, we can provide warnings beyond just sirens. Additionally, our mobile phones should serve as a platform for receiving the latest alerts, especially in areas where water levels are rising,” he said.

Fahmi said this at the launch of the Komuniti Siaga 221: Disaster-Resilient Community for Kampung Pasir Baru, organised by the Federal Territory Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) here today.

Fahmi, who is the Unity Government spokesman, said implementing such disaster notifications would help residents prepare for emergencies, particularly in high-risk areas, and prevent untoward incidents.

Speaking at a press conference later, he said the disaster notification system could be utilised in Malaysia by coordinating efforts with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

He added that MCMC is expected to complete its study on the matter within a month.

Meanwhile, touching on the Komuniti Siaga 221 programme, Fahmi, who is also the MP for Lembah Pantai, said it is an excellent platform for enhancing preparedness and awareness among local residents to deal with various types of disasters.

“I am glad that after a series of disasters in 2021 and 2022 in Kampung Pasir Baru, the local community has made significant efforts in terms of planning and equipment. They are now much better prepared than before,” he added.

The Komuniti Siaga 221 programme, introduced by APM, aims to provide training and emergency knowledge to residents in urban areas at risk of disasters and exposed to local security threats. — Bernama