KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The Malaysian Film Festival (FFM) has the potential to be elevated as a national film festival with international standards, serving as an influential cinematic tourism platform and a centralised networking hub.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said FFM is on par with other international film festivals, such as those held in Singapore, Cannes, Locarno, Jogja-Netpac, Busan, Goa, and Tokyo, which attract substantial sponsorships, investments, and funding while being commercialised through collaboration with private entities both locally and abroad.

“In the long term, FFM can also gain accreditation and recognition from international bodies such as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Ampas) as one of the 181 Oscars-Qualifying Festivals; the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF), or the Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema (Netpac),” he said.

He said this in his speech at the opening night of the 33rd Malaysian Film Festival (FFM33) at the Sound Stage Studio, National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) here today.

In a press conference afterwards, Fahmi said he would hold discussions with Finas to explore the necessary steps and actions to ensure the effort to elevate FFM to an international level becomes a reality.

Meanwhile, Fahmi emphasised that the government continues to support the development of the creative and cultural industries as one of the country’s high-impact economic sectors.

He said the government’s strong support through the Ministry of Communications and Finas in organising FFM33 reflects the importance of this film festival as a national-level recognition platform to celebrate excellence in high-quality films, productions, and talents.

The theme ‘Evolusi Sinema Malaysia’ (Evolution of Malaysian Cinema), or EMAS, aligns with aspirations and directions to drive a competitive, high-impact, and globally recognised film industry.

“The Malaysian film industry, which has spanned 91 years since the premiere of the first Malay film Leila Majnun in Singapore in 1933, has undoubtedly undergone dynamic and progressive evolution in terms of production, distribution, and exhibition.

“This EMAS evolution represents the interpretation of high-impact creative and cultural economic values for Malaysian-identity films, renowned for their strengths in language, culture, national narratives, and landscapes,” he said.

Also present at the event were Communications Ministry deputy secretary-general (Telecommunications Infrastructure) Mano Verabathran, Finas chairman Datuk Kamil Othman, Finas chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib, Broadcasting director-general Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

FFM33 received a total of 104 entries, with 95 nominations eligible to compete, comprising 64 feature films, 20 short films, and 11 documentaries.

The FFM33 Awards Night will take place on Dec 7 at 9 pm at the Seri Angkasa Auditorium, Angkasapuri Kota Media, and will be broadcast live on TV2 and Finas’ YouTube channel. — Bernama