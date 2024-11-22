GEORGE TOWN, Nov 22 — The muddy and sludge-filled condition of Esen Beach in Permatang Damar Laut, Batu Maung is due to nearby reclamation works, said state exco Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo.

The environment committee chairman said there are always side effects from reclamation works.

“Each activity that we conduct, surely there are side effects so as a caring state government, we have to do something to overcome this side effect,” he told reporters after receiving a memorandum from a Permatang Damar Laut resident representative M. Annathurai, 55, asking the state government to look into the muddy and smelly condition of the beach.

He said the muddy condition of the beach was caused by the seawater not reaching the beachfront.

“The beach was blocked by the reclamation works so we have to rectify this,” he said.

He said the issue is not something that cannot be resolved based on his experience as a developer of many years.

Permatang Damar Laut resident representative M. Annathurai, 55, (right) hands over a memorandum to state exco Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo (left) and state opposition leader Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff (centre) outside the state legislative assembly November 22, 2024. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

He added one of the ways to rectify it was to introduce a natural flushing system.

“I have brought up this issue with the infrastructure state exco, Zairil Khir Johari, who’s in charge of the reclamation project,” he added.

He said the state government will not shirk its responsibility to resolve this issue.

“Just give us some time to resolve this matter, it won’t take years to solve,” he said.

He said the condition of the beach may have affected the revenue of those who use the beach so the state will try to resolve it as soon as possible.

A view of the muddy condition of Esen Beach in Permatang Damar Laut November 22, 2024. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

“We hope to complete discussions with the consultant in a month but I can’t promise when physical works will start because it’s not my project, I have to work with the infrastructure exco,” he said.

Earlier, Annathurai said the beach front has been in a muddy and smelly condition for several months.

He said the area was a popular recreational spot for locals and visitors because of its pristine beach and sea.