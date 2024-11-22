KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — A baby boy survived, while three of his family members died in a crash at Kilometre 2 of the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) 2 heading towards the Segambut Toll Plaza yesterday morning.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the victims who were pronounced dead at the scene were a 37-year-old man, his 27-year-old wife, and their four-year-old daughter.

“A one-year-old baby boy survived and has been taken to Selayang Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement tonight.

Rusdi said in the 7.20 am incident, the motorcycle carrying the family was believed to have lost control after overtaking another vehicle, before crashing into the back of a lorry that was unloading goods from a broken-down lorry.

“Before the crash occurred, a lorry carrying perishable food products had stopped due to a breakdown and another lorry had stopped behind it to transfer the goods.

“The lorry owner and workers had placed safety cones, and two workers were directing traffic during the transfer process,” he said.

Rusdi said the post-mortem for the three victims at Kuala Lumpur Hospital was completed at 2.30 pm and their remains were buried at the Ukay Perdana Muslim Cemetery nearby. — Bernama