PUTRAJAYA, Nov 22 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said the government is receptive to criticism and committed to improvement after electoral watchdog Bersih gave Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration a “D” grade for its two-year performance.

The government spokesman assured the public that de facto law minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said will table several more Bills as a reflection of Putrajaya’s commitment to reform.

“Of course the government takes into account the views from various parties and will work to improve the quality of service, apart from our efforts and works to improve and reform, including carrying out institutional reforms,” he said in his weekly press conference here.

In the recently released ranking by Bersih, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob topped the list of five prime ministers, followed by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during his Pakatan Harapan (PH) tenure, followed by Anwar, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Fahmi explained today that some Bills may also be brought forward to the First Meeting of the Third Term of the 15th Parliament, scheduled on February 26.

Fahmi insisted that various Bills are already in progress, with the highly anticipated Media Council Bill in its final stages before being tabled in Parliament.

Yesterday, in response to Bersih’s poor grading of his government, Anwar told the Dewan Rakyat that it is not impossible for his administration to receive an “A” in the near future.