KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — A doctor was charged in the Teluk Intan Magistrate's Court today with outraging a woman’s modesty by making a surreptitious video of her buttocks in July.

According to Sinar Harian, Amirul Haqim Ayub, 31, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him in front of Magistrate Naidatul Athirah Azman.

According to the facts of the case, the medical officer, who is married, recorded the video of the woman, 27, that included shots of her buttocks and body.

The incident took place at a beauty and health centre in a shopping mall on Jalan Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan, on July 12, 2024.

The woman alleged in her police report that she was restocking at the centre during the incident, which was also captured by surveillance cameras.

Amirul was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code and faces up to five years in prison, a fine, or both if convicted.

The court set bail at RM3,500 with one surety and case mention of Dec 30.