KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The police are searching for the driver of a Toyota Hilux who refused to stop his vehicle after running a red light at the intersection of Jalan Bakri in Muar, Johor, yesterday.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said that the incident occurred around 2:45 AM, involving a high-speed chase spanning 180 kilometers from Jalan Bakri to Jalan Chan Sow Lin, Kuala Lumpur.

He said initial investigations revealed that the incident began when a patrol car from the Muar District Police Headquarters was at the intersection when the dark-colored Toyota Hilux ran the red light.

“The police requested the driver to stop his vehicle for further inspection, but he did not cooperate and sped off to avoid being stopped. As a result, we pursued the suspect's vehicle with assistance from the Melaka police, Bukit Aman traffic, and Kuala Lumpur,” he said in a statement today.

However, Raiz Mukhliz stated that the suspect managed to escape when his vehicle drove up a high embankment that the police vehicles could not access before entering the opposite lane at Jalan Chan Sow Lin, Kuala Lumpur.

He said the search for the suspect is ongoing, and an investigation paper has been opened under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“At the same time, we urge the public who have seen or have any information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation,” he added, emphasizing that the police remain committed to ensuring public safety and the well-being of road users.