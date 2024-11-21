GEORGE TOWN, Nov 21 — Four youths were charged at the Sessions Court here with raping a 14-year-old girl on November 10.

The four, aged between 20 and 25, claimed trial to committing the offence between 2am and 5am in a house in Jalan Sungai Ara, Bayan Lepas.

Mohammad Syaril Mohamad Roni, 24, Muhammad Syamir Sahimi, 20, Muhammad Shazwan Akmal Dzulkifli, 20, dan Mohd Adam Zulkifli, 25, were separately charged with raping the secondary school student.

When the charge was read out to them before Sessions Court judge Ahzal Fariz Ahmad, each of them nodded in understanding and claimed trial to the charge.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Jin Hong did not offer bail to all four youths as they were above 16 years old.

“This is a serious case involving an underage teenager and since all four accused are above 16 years old and do not have health issues, no bail is offered to all of them,” he told the court.

He added that the offence is also punishable by caning upon conviction.

Sessions Court judge Ahzal Fariz Ahmad allowed Lim’s offer that no bail be offered to all four youths.

All four accused, who were unrepresented, were charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code which carries a jail sentence of up to 20 years and caning upon conviction.

The case was then postponed to January 7 next year for the accused to appoint lawyers and for submission of documentation.

It was previously reported in the media that the four men were arrested by the police in relation to a teenage girl being gang raped at a rented house on November 10.

According to the police, the 14-year-old student went out with her boyfriend at about 12.30am on the night of the incident for a walk around Relau.

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)