KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The Two Years of MADANI Government programme and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform, taking place from tomorrow until Sunday at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, serve as a vital platform to strengthen connections between the people, the government, and the civil service.

The joint implementation of both programmes is seen as timely, particularly in efforts to enhance the relationship between the public sector and citizens to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable national development.

Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Kedah, Faculty of Administrative Science and Policy Studies, senior lecturer Tunku Nashril-Abaidah, emphasised that the initiative offers the public valuable insights into the government’s achievements and ongoing efforts, particularly in public service reform.

“The benefits of this programme are reflected through three key elements: the government, which formulates policies; the civil service, which delivers services to the community; and the people, who receive these services and provide direct feedback to both the government and the civil service,” he explained to Bernama.

“This creates an interconnected ecosystem between the government, the civil service, and the people, with each element playing a critical role in ensuring effective policies and service delivery. It also strengthens feedback mechanisms for continuous improvement,” he added.

He said the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration – A Shared Commitment to Malaysia’s Public Service, a key agenda of the convention, reflects the dedication of Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and other ministry secretaries-general in driving the public service reform agenda to serve the people better.

Echoing this sentiment, Universiti Teknologi MARA, Faculty of Administrative Sciences and Policy Studies, Political Science senior lecturer, Mujibu Abd Muis, added that the public would directly benefit from the programme, which offers a range of government services, including employment opportunities.

He further emphasised that the government and civil service can present more abstract reform initiatives, focusing on improvements in service delivery systems, governance, and transparency that directly benefit citizens and contribute to national development.

“It also promotes stronger collaboration between government agencies and the public, while providing a platform to outline the government’s future achievements and goals,” he elaborated.

He stated that the MADANI Government, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, deserves recognition for its economic achievements resulting from policies introduced to stimulate economic growth and enhance the country’s competitiveness during its two years in office.

He noted that the achievements of the Unity Government have exceeded expectations, despite facing internal and global challenges, including international market uncertainty and inflation.

The Two Years of MADANI Government event, themed MADANI di hati, Rakyat disantuni will run from 9 am to 6 pm, offering numerous services from ministries, agencies, and government departments.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will launch the event at 11 am on Saturday, Nov 23.

In addition to service exhibitions from various ministries, it will feature a range of activities and exciting offerings, including entrepreneurial booths and the MADANI Rahmah Sale.

Around 3,000 job vacancies will be available at the event, along with job openings from 40 employers at the career carnival, offering 150 selected services for visitors.

The Road Transport Department will also provide counters for summons payments and helmet exchanges, along with health check-up services and a reduction of up to 60 percent on Royal Malaysia Police summons. — Bernama