ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 21 — Johor government state and federal civil servants who are paid by the state government will receive a special excellence incentive amounting to two months’ salary.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the incentive is a token of appreciation for the dedication and commitment of civil servants in the state.

“Hopefully this incentive will be a motivation to improve excellence and continue to provide the best service to Bangsa Johor,” he said when presenting the Johor Budget 2025 at the Johor Legislative Assembly meeting in Kota Iskandar here today.

He said apart from that, RM18.1 million was allocated for a 100 per cent increase in the allowance of mosque and surau officials paid by the state government, with the last allowance increase 12 years ago.

“A total of RM3.5 million has also been allocated for a one-off incentive of RM500 to 6,970 mosque and surau officials which will be distributed through the offices of 56 state assembly members and will be paid in March next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said the state government will introduce the Johor Super Lane (JSL) at the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor (IMFC-J) as a platform to standardise processes and increase the ease of doing business in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

“JSL is a manifestation of improvements to the Kulai Fast Lane (KFL) initiative, which has become a benchmark, reference and follow-up by other local authorities (PBT) in Johor and also in several states such as Melaka and Selangor. In fact, this matter was mentioned by the Prime Minister in his Budget 2025 speech.

“Among the JSL’s improvements is the time saving of the land development process that does not yet have a Layout Planning Permit shortened from 37 months to just 13 months. Even the business operation license will be issued within one hour only after the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) is submitted,” he said.

In addition, the Machap assemblyman said a total of RM1.8 million will be allocated to continue the ‘Johor Makmur Anak Angkat’ programme to assist 1,200 children and teenagers who lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that a total of 8,021 units of Johor Affordable Homes (RMMJ) are targeted to be built next year in all districts through the cooperation of the state government and developers.

In the meantime, Onn Hafiz also launched the Maju Johor 2030 official website outside the assembly grounds as a symbol of the state government’s commitment to ensure that the people of Johor get the latest information on policies it made.

“The objective of this website is to be an official information centre about the development, initiatives and achievements of the state of Johor. The people can understand the mission and vision, follow the latest developments in government projects and initiatives and voice their views and feedback,” he said at the launch of the website today.

At the same time, he also presented incentives to the Johor athletes who have brought honours to the state at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2024 Malaysia (Sukma) Sarawak Games. — Bernama