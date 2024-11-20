PUTRAJAYA, Nov 20 — There is a need to overhaul the entire implementation process of Phase 2 of the National Digital Network (JENDELA) initiative to ensure the effectiveness of the programme, according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

In fact, he said that the process of selecting tower sites must also be reviewed, following several issues, including the unfinished tower construction and delays in providing connectivity by the companies entrusted with the task.

“I want the entire process of Phase 2 of JENDELA to be overhauled, and the process of selecting tower locations to be reviewed.

“Just imagine, some contracts have already been issued with specific locations, but after two years, the companies suddenly say, ‘Oh, we can’t build there.’ To me, that’s nonsense,” he told reporters after attending the Ministry of Communications’ monthly assembly here today.

Fahmi also expressed concerns regarding the unfinished towers under Phase 1 of JENDELA, particularly in Sabah.

“In Sabah, out of the 382 towers that were supposed to be delivered, only 215 have been completed and handed over so far. Of that number, only 61 per cent or 130 towers, are ‘on air’.

“This is very, very unsatisfactory. Every time I go to Sabah, we hold discussions with the companies entrusted with the task. They signed the contracts and agreed to do the work, but they are unpunctual and behind schedule,” he said.

Elaborating, Fahmi said that these delays also involve major telecommunications (telco) companies that have failed to fulfil their responsibilities.

“In some cases, there were towers that had been completed for more than nine months but still not ‘on air’. I have called the CEO (of those companies) and gave them a stern reminder. I told them that they have to get this done. Or else, I’ll put their name and phone numbers at the tower to let the people know who is delaying and stalling.

“After this, I want every Member of Parliament (MP) and state assemblyman (ADUN) to know which company is assigned to complete the towers and which telco is responsible for providing the connectivity,” he stressed.

Fahmi said JENDELA is a non-commercial programme aimed at helping people in rural areas who are still struggling in terms of telecommunications coverage.

“This is a programme for the people. Moving forward, I will ask MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) to send a letter to every MP and ADUN to inform them of which telcos have failed to complete the work after the towers have been built,” he added.

JENDELA, which was launched in 2020, is a government initiative aimed at improving coverage and the quality of communication services nationwide. — Bernama