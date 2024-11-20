KUCHING, Nov 20 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today announced a Special Financial Assistance (BKK) equivalent to two months’ salary for state civil servants, to be paid next month.

He said the BKK payment would be based on the basic salary for Nov 2024.

Additionally, he announced a BKK of RM700 for federal civil servants serving in Sarawak, to be paid in the first quarter of next year.

“The total financial implications for both BKK incentives are estimated to be around RM190 million,” he said during his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said in addition to the salary adjustments under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), starting from January next year, the Sarawak government has also agreed to introduce and provide a special monthly allowance for state civil servants.

“The allowance rates are RM400 for implementing group Grades 1 to 4; RM500 for implementing group Grades 5 to 8; RM600 for management and professional group Grades 9 to 15; and RM700 for the top management group,” he said. — Bernama