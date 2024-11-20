KOTA KINABALU, Nov 20 — The Sabah Railway Department is activating a Board of Inquiry to investigate a train accident near Kampung Petagas yesterday, which killed a 41-year-old woman and critically injured her 11-year-old son.

Sabah Railway Department Director Mohammad Safri Abdul Habi said they are concerned about public safety and have lodged a police report.

“We will activate a Board of Enquiry for an internal investigation into our operations. At the same time, action has been taken by us to lodge a police report. We’ll leave it to the authorities to conduct their investigation,” he said.

Addressing concerns about pedestrian safety in the area, the director said they have installed a fence along the tracks near the village and will make continuous improvements.

“We have installed a fence, but further action will be discussed. A coordination meeting will be held with other departments, such as the Public Works Department (JKR), to explore ways to improve pedestrian safety in the area.

“The department’s efforts aim to prevent similar incidents in the future and ensure the safety of both pedestrians and train passengers,” he said.

The 41-year-old woman died after being hit by the train while her son sustained severe injuries, including a severed foot, as they were attempting to cross the railway track after school in Kampung Petagas before 2pm yesterday.

The train, travelling from Beaufort district to Tanjung Aru station, runs along several villages in the Putatan district, with several designated crossings.

Police have urged the public to stop using shortcuts to cross the railway.