KOTA KINABALU, Nov 19 — A mother was killed while her 11-year-old son had his foot severed in a train accident along Petagas here.

The Standard Five student survived and was seen being comforted by passers-by while his mother’s body was covered.

He was later rushed to the hospital.

Early information indicates that the mother had picked up her son from Sekolah Kebangsaan Petagas just nearby when the incident occurred.

The train was believed to be coming from the west coast town of Beaufort at 11am.

It is unclear how the accident happened.

The Malay Mail has reached out to authorities and are waiting for an official report.