KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted that the rise in Malaysia’s equity market capitalisation this year, which has surpassed RM2 trillion, is further evidence of Malaysia’s economic recovery.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, also commended both the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) and Bursa Malaysia for their continuous efforts to ensure that the capital markets thrive and remain attractive to investors.

“Central to sustaining this confidence is a robust regulatory framework that maintains a fair and orderly market, with diverse fundraising and investment opportunities across equities, derivatives, bonds and sukuk.

“In the constant evolution and pursuit of a dynamic capital market, it is essential to recognise that capital market leaders play a crucial role in shaping the direction of business and society,” he said in the special address at the 63rd World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) General Assembly and Annual Meeting today.

His speech was read by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan. Also present at the event were Bursa Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar and WFE chairman Loh Boon Chye.

Anwar emphasised that increasing retail investor involvement will make equities investment a more common source of wealth creation — in line with the MADANI Economy’s vision of levelling the playing field for all sectors.

“This, in turn, will also enhance market liquidity and dynamism, bringing renewed vigour and interest for all to benefit,” he said.

In addition, the prime minister said the increasing interconnectedness of global capital markets presents both opportunities and risks, noting that cross-border trading, diverse regulatory regimes, and market volatility require coordinated global responses.

“It is my hope that this event (the 63rd WFE General Assembly and Annual Meeting) will help foster collaborations amongst world exchanges — to mitigate any global, systemic risks arising from increasing interconnectedness, and to ensure funding is available for long term sustainable development projects,” he added.

Anwar also noted that the environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda is increasingly shaping the world economy and capital markets.

“Exchanges, therefore, play a crucial role in promoting ESG disclosures, encouraging companies to adopt sustainable practices, and supporting the shift towards a green economy. In Malaysia, the recently announced National Sustainability Reporting Framework (NSRF) establishes the baseline standards for sustainability, aligning with IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards, paving a clear way forward for sustainability reporting by both publicly listed and unlisted companies,” he added. — Bernama