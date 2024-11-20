KUCHING, Nov 20 — The Sarawak government is committed to reducing the risk of crocodile attacks with several initiatives currently underway to address the human-crocodile conflict, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Deputy Premier and the Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development said there are currently an estimated 25,000 crocodiles across 22 river basins in Sarawak.

“From January to October 2024, a total of 40 monitoring operations were carried out by the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), resulting in the successful relocation of 35 crocodiles from areas near the population to suitable locations.

“So far, 55 hunting licences have been issued, and 234 warning signs have been installed in high-risk areas across Sarawak.

“At the same time, 13 3M (Recognise, Understand, Conserve) crocodile awareness programmes have been held,” said Awang Tengah in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

He mentioned that the state government, through SFC is preparing a more comprehensive crocodile management plan with the involvement of international experts.

“A strategic partnership has been established through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between SFC and Wildlife Management International Pty Ltd (WMI) in Darwin, Australia.

“WMI will assist in developing the crocodile management plan and provide training to SFC officers to improve crocodile management in Sarawak.

“The preparation of this plan will take one year, with an initial report to be submitted in December 2024 to outline the necessary steps,” he said.

Awang Tengah also revealed that the ‘Crocodile Rules’ have been drafted and are now in the final review stage before being submitted to the State Cabinet for approval.

In addition, he mentioned that the Sarawak CrocWatch mobile application has been developed by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (Sain) to enhance public safety and crocodile conservation.

“The application was launched in September 2024 to help the public report crocodile sightings, in line with efforts to reduce human-crocodile conflicts,” he said. — The Borneo Post