KUANTAN, Nov 19 –– A total of 6,646 senior and junior police officers have faced disciplinary action for various offences from 2020 until September this year, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay

He said these included dismissal (613 individuals), demotion (120), pay reduction (68), forfeiture of emoluments (641) and salary increment suspension (152).

He added that the offences committed included aspects of integrity, crime, corruption, drugs and syariah.

“If there is any information on police involvement, whether a senior or junior officer, in wrongdoings anywhere, you can contact and channel information to me.

“I will follow up with action and ensure your (the informant’s) identity is protected,” he said when presenting a talk on Cultivating Integrity Among Civil Servants in conjunction with the Kuantan City Council-level Integrity Day Celebration 2024 here today.

Ayob Khan later told reporters that in a bid to restore the public’s confidence in the men in blue, stern action needed to be taken against those involved in wrongdoings, irrespective of their rank.

He added that, otherwise, the people will lose their trust and respect for the police force.

“That is most important, that’s why I always stress that we will take action irrespective of rank and position... as leaders, don’t just aspire to be popular and afraid to take action,” he said. –– Bernama