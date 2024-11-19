GEORGE TOWN, Nov 19 — Penang’s public toilets have been rated three to four stars, according to state exco Jason H’ng Mooi Lye.

The local government and town and country planning committee chairman said the level of cleanliness for public toilets in places of worship, tourist attractions, restaurants, hotels and shopping malls in the state is good.

“The level of cleanliness of the toilets in Penang are on average between three and four stars,” he said at the Penang World Toilet Day celebration in Gurney Drive here today.

He said there are also public toilets with five-star ratings.

“For example, a shopping mall in Seberang Jaya won first place for the cleanest toilet in the country under the shopping mall category,” he said.

He said the state has been working towards improving the conditions of the public toilets in the state since 2008 including upgrading works.

“I am confident that all of the public toilets in the state can achieve five-star ratings with cooperation and effort from all involved,” he said.

He said the Penang Island City Council and Seberang Perai City Council are both committed to ensuring all public toilets under their jurisdiction are clean, safe and comfortable.

He added that the guidelines for the management and rating of public toilets was approved by the state exco in September.

“A notice on the implementation of the guidelines have been issued to both city councils so the guidelines will be in force from next year onwards,” he said.

State exco Jason H’ng Mooi Lye (right) says the state is aiming for all its public toilets to gain a five-star rating eventually. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The guidelines included the level of cleanliness of the toilets to be “clean, charming and fragrant” (bersih, menawan, wangi in Malay, or BMW) as a condition for approval for business permits, he added.

He said this new policy requiring BMW standard of toilets as a condition for business licenses to be approved will be implemented next year.

“Both city councils will implement this,” he said.

H’ng said a self-monitoring mechanism will also be set up to enable government agencies, private sectors, and business owners to conduct regular monitoring.

“Premium toilets have also been introduced in major tourist areas, so far, we have six premium toilets,” he said.

Next year, Penang is also introducing the state level cleanest toilet competition.

“This is an initiative to create awareness on the importance of clean and user friendly toilets,” he said.

The competition will be held from March 1 to September 30 next year and winners will be announced on the World Toilet Day celebration in 2025.