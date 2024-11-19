KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Johor Indian Muslim Entrepreneurs Association has given its commitment that it won’t increase food prices at their eateries as announced previously, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said the ministry held a meeting with the association’s representatives on Nov 14.

“As soon as they made the announcement, we issued a notice under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 calling on them to give an explanation... Alhamdulillah, they have openly stated that they will not raise the food prices.

“... I wish to reiterate the need to be careful when issuing any statements as we do not want certain parties to take advantage of the situation following the announcement by the government to raise the minimum wage and increase the salary of civil servants,” he told reporters after officiating the closing of the national-level Student Consumer Movement Programme 2024 here today.

Previously, the media reported that about 300 Indian Muslim restaurants or mamak restaurants in Johor expressed concerns about rising operating costs and the implementation of the minimum wage next year is expected to further increase expenses. As such, these restaurants are expected to raise their food prices by five per cent from next year.

Armizan said any price increase must involve direct costs and eateries cannot arbitrarily make such announcements.

He said that if there is a price hike, the ministry will call up the relevant parties to get an explanation regarding the direct costs that made them raise their prices.

“We understand that in this (Johor Indian Muslim Entrepreneurs Association) case, perhaps there is a need to increase (food prices) but it must be justified.

“Based on the elements stated under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, there can be no elements of profiteering as profiteering is against the law,” he said. — Bernama