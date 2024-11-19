SEPANG, Nov 19 — The Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) initiative at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) was officially launched today.

Implemented earlier this year, it is aimed at driving long-term efficiency, sustainability, and operational excellence across the airport.

The initiative involves the Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) and seven key stakeholders, including the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB), AirAsia, Batik Air, Aerodarat, Pos Aviation, and Ground Team Red (GTR).

GTR is a ground handling service provider certified by both CAAM and the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM).

“By integrating airport operations, air traffic control, regulators, airlines, and ground handlers onto one platform, A-CDM enables better situational awareness and maximises the exchange of information.

“This collaborative approach will significantly improve air traffic through enhanced predictability of events and optimise resource utilisation.

“A-CDM also reduces fuel consumption and emissions, supporting Malaysia Airports’ ESG commitments. This initiative benefits the airlines and helps advance our sustainability goals for the aviation sector.

“With A-CDM already proven at over 30 airports in Europe and more than 20 in Asia, I believe it will position Malaysia at the forefront of technological advancements in aviation infrastructure,” MAHB managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said today.

MAHB said the system will allow passengers to enjoy a more seamless airport experience, with improved punctuality, optimised gate planning, and better overall flow management.

The airport operator is confident that this initiative will position KLIA as a global leader in sustainable, modern, and efficient airport management.