KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 –– The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have expressed their hope that the new house arrest bill proposed by the government will be studied and fine-tuned to ensure an orderly implementation and guarantee public safety.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the new Act would reduce prison congestion, as the current 87,000 inmates are causing a strain on prison capacity, which stands at 74,000 inmates.

“In principle, PDRM understands the problem and hopes the suggested (house arrest bill) will be studied and fine-tuned to ensure its orderly implementation.

“The most important thing is the public safety and order are maintained overall,” he said when contacted.

Razarudin said the police were ready to work together on the matter by providing suggestions and improvements in an engagement session with the Prisons Department and the Home Ministry to ensure the interest of all parties, especially the public, is maintained.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution had said on October 19 that the house arrest bill would be tabled next year after the Cabinet had agreed to provide approval in principle.

The bill aims to allow about 20,000 inmates from certain categories who qualify for consideration to undergo house arrest after being vetted.

These inmates include first time offenders who did not commit major crimes, pregnant women, the elderly and the disabled. –– Bernama