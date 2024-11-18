MIRI, Nov 18 — Police arrested a 32-year-old man yesterday following the discovery of two objects suspected to be explosive devices inside a mosque in Senadin.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the suspect is a local man who cuts grass for a living.

“The police received a police report yesterday on the discovery of two packages that looked like explosive items in a mosque in Senadin at around 1pm.

“The Bomb Disposal Unit from IPD Miri was dispatched to the scene and had taken the necessary precautions.

“Following an investigation, the police confirmed that the packages were not explosive items,” he said in a statement today.

Alexson said the case is being investigated under Section 298 and Section 506 of the Penal Code.

He urged the public to refrain from speculating on the case as it could cause public unrest.

“Anyone with information related to criminal activities is advised to approach the nearest police station or contact 085-433760,” added Alexson.

The discovery of the suspected bomb-like objects yesterday triggered panic among the mosque’s congregation and nearby residents.

Several police vehicles were seen patrolling the area and residents were advised to evacuate their homes while the objects were checked. — The Borneo Post