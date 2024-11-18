KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is investigating a crash involving a civilian and a police vehicle believed to be escorting a VIP at Kilometre (KM) 259 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) on Saturday.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said they had received information regarding the incident.

“Information of the crash that went viral was when the PDRM officers were escorting a VIP on the NSE.

“The investigation found that a crash took place on Nov 16 at KM 259 of the North-South Expressway heading south involving two vehicles based on the report received,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Yusri said the case was still under JSPT investigation to obtain more information.

“The public who have information regarding the crash are encouraged to provide information to complete the investigation,” he said.

A one-minute-four-second video that went viral on Tiktok showed a PDRM vehicle escorting a VIP crashing into a Proton Saga car.

In the video, the police escort car is suspected of speeding in the rain before colliding with the rear of the Proton Saga.

The TikTok posting saw nearly 70 thousand views and 1,205 reactions. — Bernama