IPOH, Nov 18 — The radius of a search and rescue (SAR) operation for a woman feared drowned while bathing in a river with family members at Sungai Air Beruk, Jalan Padang Setang in Kampung Kerunai, Gerik yesterday afternoon will be expanded up to 16 kilometres (km) from the location of the incident.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said a Water Rescue Team (PPDA), consisting of five members from the Kuala Kangsar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), led the SAR operation and was assisted by the police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force and local residents.

“The operation continued at 8 am today, with the search involving two different locations. The first one (location) involved 2 km from the scene of the incident along the stretch of Sungai Beruk.

“The second one started from Dataran Loma, Sungai Rui to the Sungai Beruk junction, covering a distance of 14 km,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, the victim, identified as Nur Arina Azizan, was believed to have been swept away by strong currents, while her 48-year-old mother was rescued by bystanders and brought to the riverbank before the arrival of members from the fire department.

Sabarodzi said weather conditions will play a big part in ensuring the victim is found in the operation.

“We are unable to give a guarantee that the victim will be found as soon as possible, but what can be explained is that the probability of finding her is high, and we hope all parties will cooperate,” he said.

Meawnhile, he advised the public not to carry out water activities for the time being as it is feared that it could lead to unforeseen circumstances.

“I ask once again for the public to temporarily stop any water activities involving especially rivers, mines, waterfalls and the sea. We don’t want any unwanted incidents to happen,” he also said

Sabarodzi added that the incident was not caused by a water surge phenomenon, but that the victim was swept away by strong currents while bathing. — Bernama