BATU PAHAT, Nov 17 — A painter and a lorry driver were each fined RM5,000 by the Magistrates’ Court in Batu Pahat, Johor today for injuring a cook during a dispute over a pregnant stray dog in Parit Raja last week.

Berita Harian reported that Nge Yan Soon, 55, and Low Boon Hui, 38, pleaded guilty to charges under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, whipping, or a combination of these upon conviction.

The court heard that Low injured the 53-year-old cook by throwing a plastic chair at him at a kopitiam in Taman Kristal 2, Parit Raja, around 9:40am on November 11. Nge was accused of injuring the same individual with a key at the same time and place.

Police investigations revealed that the incident began when the cook kicked a pregnant stray dog, angering the two men.

According to the national daily, the altercation escalated when the cook argued with one of the accused’s wives, leading the men to hurl a plastic chair and a key at him, causing injuries.

A police report was lodged at the Parit Raja Police Station on the day of the incident, resulting in the arrest of the two accused.

Magistrate Suhaila Shafi’uddin presided over the case, with Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Wahidah Mohd Sharip handling the prosecution. The accused were represented by lawyer Mohd Razak Shariff.

The court ruled that the men must pay the fine or serve three months in jail if they fail to do so.