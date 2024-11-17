KUCHING, Nov 17 — Quick thinking and prompt action by residents helped prevent a house fire in Kampung Sungai Berlian from escalating early this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 5.58am and seven firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found that the blaze, which broke out in a second-floor room of the semi-permanent house, had already been extinguished by the residents.

“Using three fire extinguishers and a water hose, they successfully contained the fire, which had damaged around 20 per cent of the 16 x 16 square foot room,” it said.

According to Bomba, the house, measuring 40 x 60 square feet, was home to six occupants, including two men, one woman, two boys, and one girl.

Bomba said the firefighters conducted inspections to ensure the fire was fully extinguished and the area was safe.

The operation concluded at 6.56am.

No injuries or casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. — The Borneo Post