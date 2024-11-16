SEREMBAN, Nov 16 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will carry out a 14-day trial run for the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 involving 200 male volunteers from January 12 next year.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the trial run will be held at the 515th Territorial Army Regiment in Kuala Lumpur as preparation and syllabus evaluation for the programme before the actual PLKN 3.0 takes off next June.

“We have a small window for the trial period... it’s to assess the effectiveness of the (PLKN) training syllabus and modules and perhaps make improvements (to the syllabus and modules) because we have a lot of experience running the PLKN previously.

“I feel that through this method we can expedite the process of being 100 per cent equipped or ready come June. We want to ensure the modules and training prepared are effective and improvement is made where necessary,” he said.

He told reporters this after officiating the launch of the Negeri Sembilan state-level Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Veteran Entrepreneurs Empowerment Programme (PUVET) and the presentation of grants to 13 MAF veterans here today.

Adly said the trial run is open to all Malaysian men aged between 18 and 20 and they have until November 23 to apply via the Mindef website at mod.gov.my.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin was previously quoted as saying that the PLKN 3.0 would be implemented in stages from either June or July 2025 under a new concept and format.

He added that it would be divided into the Pre-PLKN Phase involving Form Four students, which will be implemented during co-curricular activities in schools, and the Basic PLKN Phase for those aged 17 and above.

Khaled said the Basic PLKN Phase, comprising 30 per cent basic national service modules and 70 per cent basic military training, is set to begin in April 2026 at 13 Territorial Army camps, 20 public universities and selected polytechnics nationwide.

Meanwhile, Adly said 216 MAF veterans have received grants totalling RM1.08 million through the MAF PUVET initiative since its implementation last year, with 1,818 entrepreneurs participating in the initiative nationwide.

He said the grant, an initiative driven by the Rural Entrepreneurship Enhancement Support (SPKLB) and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, can enhance productivity and further expand the veterans’ product market.

He also hopes that more ministries, agencies and private companies will be involved in the MAF PUVET programme through the Ex-Serviceman Affairs Corporation (PERHEBAT) to ensure all entrepreneurship incentives are channelled in a more targeted manner to army veterans.

“PERHEBAT will provide training for the veterans, including in the field of agriculture, with the cooperation of Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM). Recently, we also met PLUS regarding the field of entrepreneurship. We will look at the potential of any MAF veterans cooperatives that are competitive for this purpose,” he said.

He said the collaboration with the concessionaire is not limited to the business of petrol stations only but will involve setting up businesses at rest and service areas so that they can further market MAF veterans’ products. — Bernama