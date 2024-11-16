GOPENG, Nov 16 — Three civil servants drowned after being swept away by a flash flood during a white-water rafting activity on Sungai Kampar yesterday.

According to Sinar Harian, the three were part of a team-building course and had to be pulled from different parts of the river by bystanders near Kampung Pintu Padang.

Emergency responders tried to resuscitate the three but were unsuccessful.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Director Sayani Saidon said the bodies were handed over to the police for further action.

The three were later identified as Suhaili Mat Saad, 47, a district engineer with Seberang Prai Tengah Public Works Department (JKR); Mohamad Khairul Hakim Hamidi, 37, and Muhammad Ikram Abdul Bari, 29, both from JKR Langkawi, Kedah.

Kampar district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Nazri Daud said the boat carrying the victims capsized around 5:50 PM.

In total, there were 21 participants, including guides and a photographer, were on the rafting trip.

Mohamd Nazri said choppy waters caused the accident, with seven individuals swept 800 meters downstream.