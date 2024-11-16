KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — A Sabah identity card (IC) is the most practical and efficient solution to the state’s ongoing documentation challenges, said president of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star), Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan.

He said the documentation issues in Sabah, including the prevalence of unverified documents like burung-burung papers, have created significant challenges to the state’s security and governance.

Several studies over the years consistently reported that undocumented individuals make up a significant portion of our population which are impacting access to resources and services.

“While I acknowledge that re-registering MyKad for all original Sabahans, as proposed by former chief minister Datuk Seri Salleh Keruak, could offer some relief, I remain sceptical about its effectiveness in fully addressing these longstanding issues.

“If re-registration alone could resolve these challenges, it would have done so years ago,” said Kitingan in a statement today.

He added the persistence of these problems suggests the need for a more specialised approach.

“I have long proposed that a document which I would call the Sabah IC would be a more viable and effective solution.

“Unlike re-registering MyKad, the Sabah IC would be tailored specifically to Sabah’s needs.

“This dedicated identification system would allow us to manage and authenticate the identities of Sabahans independently.

“It would create an additional layer of verification that would go a long way in helping authorities distinguish genuine Sabahans from those with questionable documentation,” he said.

With the Sabah IC, he said genuine Sabahans will have easier access to state-specific resources, secure employment opportunities, and educational benefits that have previously been diluted by unverified claims.

Additionally, to ensure integrity, the Sabah IC will incorporate stringent security features, making it difficult to forge and easy for authorities to verify, said Kitingan who is deputy chief minister 1.

He said Star is committed to working transparently with all stakeholders, including local communities, to ensure the Sabah IC is developed and implemented in a way that genuinely serves Sabahans.

“Our aim is to lay the foundation for a Sabah where every Sabahan’s identity and rights are secure, setting a new standard for governance and community trust.

“For Star, the Sabah IC is the most practical and efficient solution to Sabah’s ongoing documentation challenges,” he said.

Recently, Salleh proposed that all original Sabahans should re-register their MyKad to address various documentation issues, including the burung-burung documents.

He emphasised that it would be preferable for the entire registration process to be overseen by the Sabah government. — The Borneo Post