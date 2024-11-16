KUANTAN, Nov 16 — The Pahang government has pledged full cooperation with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the investigation into the illegal excavation of mineral resources, believed to contain bauxite, bypassing proper procedures, in the state.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, reaffirmed that the state government has always taken a firm stance against the illegal theft of mineral products, as such activities result in revenue leakage, ultimately affecting the economic development and well-being of the people of Pahang.

He also expressed full support for the MACC’s efforts in arresting those involved in the illegal activities, including a state agency officer, among the three individuals apprehended on suspicion of accepting bribes to protect the operation.

“When bauxite mineral theft occurs, the state government loses valuable revenue. We are awaiting the court’s decision, as the investigation is still ongoing, and we will fully cooperate in this matter,” he stated.

“In the past, those involved in theft or any illegal activities have been dealt with decisively. We don’t just impose fines; we take the matter directly to court. This demonstrates our serious commitment to addressing such crimes.

“With the MACC’s investigation, it will be easier for us to minimise, or ideally eliminate, the leakage of state government revenue. When such fraud occurs, the state government loses revenue, and ultimately, the people lose as well,” he said.

He said this to the media when asked about the arrests, after officiating the Kuantan district’s Anggun Suri (mass wedding ceremony) programme at Dewan Atabara, here, today.

Yesterday, MACC Chief Commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki, reportedly said that, apart from the state agency officer, the other two individuals arrested during a raid at Bukit Goh, Kuantan were company owners, believed to have been under the protection of the officer since 2022.

He added that the bribes were intended to ensure the protection of the illegal operations, and prevent any enforcement actions. The MACC is currently working to determine the total amount of bribes involved.

Meanwhile, Magistrate, Wahidah Zainal Abidin, granted a remand order for the three male suspects, aged 30 to 50, until Nov 19, after the MACC made an application at the Kuantan Magistrate’s Court, yesterday morning.

Wan Rosdy, commenting on the Pahang government’s achievement of collecting revenue exceeding RM1 billion for three consecutive years, stated that one of the key factors behind this proud success was the state government’s efficiency in managing revenue leakages, including issues like bauxite theft and abuse of power.

“As promised, aside from the fixed costs the state government is required to pay, we return the remaining funds to the people. One example of this is the Anggun Suri programme, held today,” he said.

“This mass wedding programme, being held for the first time, is an initiative by the state government to assist couples facing financial difficulties. Additionally, the state government also provided a contribution of RM300 to those marrying for the first time,” he added. — Bernama