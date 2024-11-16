PASIR MAS, Nov 16 — Malaysia does not recognise individuals with dual citizenship, following Thai police reports that many cross-border criminals possess two identity cards.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said an identity card is a symbol of citizenship, and any suspected cases of dual citizenship must be verified through the National Registration Department (NRD) database.

He said besides the police, the NRD has the authority to confirm the citizenship status of individuals involved in crimes within Malaysia. For cases in Thailand, the ministry formally requests a list of names from the Thai authorities.

“Malaysia and Thailand have a joint border committee in place to share information about individuals linked to criminal activities. This committee facilitates the exchange of wanted individuals’ names if they are implicated in crimes in both countries,” he told a press conference after officiating the ‘Santuni Madani’ programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tanjong Bunga here today.

Saifuddin Nasution also said any list provided by Thailand would be cross-checked against the NRD database to confirm the individuals’ status. — Bernama