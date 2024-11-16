KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — Pensiangan MP Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup has won the presidency of Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) unopposed at the party’s 4th triennial delegates conference here today.

He was previously the party’s deputy president, and assumed the position of acting president following the death of his father, PBRS president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup on April 17.

Kurup described his unopposed win as an act of trust by party members that he deeply appreciated, as PBRS had adopted an open policy of allowing election for all posts.

“When that decision was taken, I didn’t expect all divisions to nominate me... I’m deeply thankful for the trust. This message means that PBRS is united behind our party leadership,” he said at a media conference after the conference was held here today.

PBRS currently has almost 200,000 members in 41 divisions throughout Sabah.

On the differences in leadership styles between him and his father, Kurup said there were differences but he wanted the core party values of loyalty, integrity and being people-centric to be retained.

“The changes in times will always happen, when my father started the party in 1994, he really suited the political era then. For political parties to remain relevant, we have to change with the times but these are values we need to retain,” he said, adding that the party would focus on state seats within the Pensiangan parliamentary constituency but it depended on discussions with Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership.

“That will be one of the natural inclinations subject to negotiation, but that is definitely one the party will negotiate hard for. We will work together closely with the BN components,” he said.

The following is the list of the PBRS Supreme Council members for the 2025-2027 term.

President: Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup

Deputy President: Datuk Richard Kastum

Vice President 1: Motusin B. Bowie @ Matius

Vice President 2: Nomriin Rosnie Manain

Vice President 3: Vincent Lee @ Lee Yung Soon

Vice President 4: Dr Zhamriee Gulam Rasul

Vice President 5: Fung Hon Yi

Vice President 6 (Youth Chief): Jessel Cp Yansalang

Vice President 7 (Women Chief): Datin Zainon Kayum Khan

Secretary-General: Datuk Richard Kastum

Deputy Secretary-General (Work Secretary): Yillson Yanggun

Honorary Treasurer: Edward Yong

Deputy Honorary Treasurer: Alfeus Anis

Information Chief: Datuk Fredie Sua

Deputy Information Chief: Fazil Ajak

Supreme Council Members:

1. Duanis Mogirong @ Djuanis Kadamaian

2. Latifah Binti Comidis Sungai Sibuga

3. Yus Pg Pinsin

4. Manasie Salat

5. Morris Anis Nabawan

6. Edward @ Word Sindam

7. Jairin Samud

8. Albert Angilus @ Khairul

9. Gindudul @ Thomas Tovil

10. Norman Bin Lantayan @ Abdul Hamid

11. Dr Edwin Laimin

12. Pius @ Roney Ganang

13. Kosmas Angot

14. Juliyus Palayak

15. Dumatin Laihon

16. Charles Ikang — Bernama



