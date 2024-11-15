RANAU, Nov 15 — An elderly woman was found burnt to death in a fire involving two houses in Kampung Muhibbah here early this morning.

Ranau Fire and Rescue Station chief Ridwan Mohd Taib said the victim, identified as Wong Ling Ying, 74, was discovered in her house, which was 99 per cent destroyed by the fire.

The second house sustained 50 per cent damage.

“The victim’s body has been handed over to the police for further action,” he said when contacted today.

Ridwan said the fire department received a report about the incident at 1.20 am, and firefighters from the station were dispatched to the scene.

“Two vehicles were also damaged in the incident, with a four-wheel drive completely destroyed and a car sustaining four per cent damage,” he added.

The fire was brought under control at 2.28 am, and the operation ended at 4.14 am. — Bernama