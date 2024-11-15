GEORGE TOWN, Nov 16 — The Unesco World Heritage Site of George Town is gradually losing its character as gentrification drives out local residents, according to the Penang Heritage Trust (PHT).

PHT’s newly elected president Clement Liang revealed that the number of residents in the city’s heritage core has plummeted from an estimated 50,000 before its Unesco inscription in 2008 to about 9,000 today.

“With fewer residents, the cultural festivals that used to animate the city are disappearing,” Liang said in a recent interview with Malay Mail.

“For example, the Hungry Ghost Festival once saw temporary altars and stages set up on nearly every corner. Now, many of these have vanished.”

Liang explained that committees responsible for organising festival events now often merge, whereas they previously operated independently.

Similarly, during Chinese New Year, scenes of residents praying outside their homes with giant joss sticks have become increasingly rare.

“The city has become quieter during festivals, losing much of the vitality that once defined it,” Liang lamented.

“Today, the streets are filled with tourists and commercial activity, but these lack the intangible heritage that earned George Town its Unesco status.”

Reviving the city

Liang proposed making George Town more liveable by introducing affordable housing schemes. He cited the Armenian Street pilot project, launched a decade ago by Think City and the Hock Teik trustees, as a model.

Under this initiative, traditional families were allowed to pay unchanged rental rates while maintaining their homes at their own expense.

The houses were initially restored using funds from a community development partnership between Think City, Hock Teik, and the Asian Coalition of Housing Rights.

“This initiative kept residents in the city and preserved its character. Similar projects could be replicated elsewhere,” Liang suggested.

He added that rising rental costs following George Town’s heritage city status have exacerbated the displacement of traditional families.

Liveability and balance

Liang urged authorities to improve liveability by removing obstacles from five-footways to make the city more walkable. However, he cautioned against over-commercialising spaces like back lanes, which traditionally served as communal areas for residents.

“These back lanes should remain spaces for locals to gather, not for street art or intrusive tourism,” he said.

Liang also advocated for car-free zones during certain hours to reduce noise, pollution, and heat in the city.

“While tourism brings economic benefits, it’s essential to strike a balance to avoid over-tourism,” he said.

The Penang Heritage Trust is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to preserving both built and intangible heritage.

It organises workshops, talks, and other activities to promote heritage conservation.

Liang, a member for over 25 years, previously served as secretary and treasurer before becoming president.