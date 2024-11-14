KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — A 51-year-old trailer driver involved in an accident that led to the death of a young woman in Bukit Mertajam, Penang yesterday has been remanded for four days to assist with investigations.

Malaysia Gazette reported that Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan issued the remand order, which will be in effect from today until November 17, to facilitate inquiries under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The suspect arrived at the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court at 8:20am, accompanied by police officers.

He briefly flashed a peace sign as media personnel captured his image.

The driver was arrested following the incident yesterday morning, where his trailer overturned, crushing two vehicles at the traffic light intersection of Jalan Bukit Tengah in Bukit Mertajam.

This resulted in the death of a 21-year-old woman at the scene, while a 25-year-old man sustained injuries and is currently being treated at the Bukit Mertajam Hospital.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Helmi Aris, confirmed the driver’s arrest last night, stating that urine screening tests have returned negative for alcohol.