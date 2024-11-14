KUCHING, Nov 14 — Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) has paid compensation totalling RM800,000 for equipment damaged by power supply disruptions, said Datuk Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The state deputy minister of utility and telecommunication said the amount was disbursed to settle 106 out of 191 claims received to date since 2019.

He said this in response to Datuk Mohd Chee Kadir (GPS-Kabong) during the question-and-answer session in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today.

Mohd Chee had asked whether Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) provides compensation for electrical damage resulting from power outages and the procedure for consumers to claim such compensation.

Abdul Rahman had said while no compensation would be provided by Sesco, consumers could appeal to SEB.

“Consumers may appeal for compensation by submitting a letter to Sarawak Energy, along with a copy of a police report, photo evidence of the damage, and repair receipts for the equipment.

“Sarawak Energy would conduct a follow-up investigation upon receiving these documents,” he explained.

Responding to a supplementary question from Mohd Chee regarding the causes of power disruptions in Kabong, Abdul Rahman said external factors causing gridline damage were to blame.

These included severe weather, flash floods, landslides, poles damaged by vehicle collisions, excavation work by contractors, fallen trees, or transient disturbances caused by wildlife or tree branches near the lines. — The Borneo Post