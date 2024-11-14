LIMA, Nov 14 — The social media platform, TikTok has given assurance that it will forge cooperation with the Ministry of Communications, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to address the issues of cyberbullying and online scams, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

He made this statement following his meeting with a delegation from TikTok, led by its chief executive officer Shou Zi Chew, here today.

“During the meeting, I raised several matters, including the implementation of a regulatory framework to license social media and internet messaging services starting from Jan 1 next year.

“I also touched on issues such as cyberbullying, scams, and the culture of defamation in Malaysia, which has been rampant on TikTok.

“We also discussed the collaboration between the Madani Government and TikTok in Malaysia, and they have confirmed plans to continue making substantial investments,” Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said.

TikTok has also expressed its commitment to supporting Malaysia’s efforts as the Chair of Asean in 2025, he added.

Anwar arrived here on Nov 12, marking his first official visit to the Latin American region since assuming Office in November 2022. The prime minister’s visit to Peru, which includes his participation in the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from November 14 to 16, is expected to strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Peru. — Bernama