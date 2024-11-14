KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The National Council for Islamic Affairs Malaysia (MKI) has declared that the teachings and beliefs propagated by Nasiruddin Mohd Ali of Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) are deviant and diverge from Islamic principles.

The ruling was made following the 125th Consultation Committee meeting of MKI, which was held from September 24 to 26.

In a statement, chairman of the MKI Consultation Committee, Datuk Nooh Gadot, confirmed that the body had thoroughly examined issues concerning faith, Shariah law, and moral conduct within GISBH.

The committee agreed with the findings and evidence presented by the researchers, he added.

Among the deviations identified were claims that Asy-Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah As-Suhaimi is the Imam Mahdi, the belief that Asaari Muhammad would appear as a helper to Asy-Sheikh Muhammad in the end times, and assertions that Asaari Muhammad could grant intercession to his followers.

Other controversial practices included the belief that water used to wash the body parts of the leader or to soak his hair and beard is blessed, as well as the implementation of an economic system resembling slavery, where followers are fully supported by the company but required to serve voluntarily without pay.

In the same statement, Nooh added that the committee has recommended that relevant government agencies at both the federal and state levels support the process of repentance (istitabah) with the appropriate resources.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has also informed the legal opinion on the matter to the Perak Ruler and MKI chairman, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, and the matter was presented at the 267th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers on October 23 and 24.

The Conference of Rulers acknowledged the opinion and referred it to state authorities for consideration in enacting a fatwa.

In addition, Nooh advised the public to steer clear of these teachings, urging them not to believe, propagate, or practise them.

He further warned that individuals involved should repent sincerely and refrain from possessing, distributing, or publishing materials related to GISBH in any media form.