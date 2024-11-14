KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Malaysia will roll out Euro 5 petrol in September 2025 as part of a long-term initiative to improve national air quality, announced the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Nik Nazmi said that the full implementation, expected by 2027, will adhere to the Environmental Quality (Control of Petrol and Diesel Fuel Contents) Regulations 2007.

Euro 5 petrol is characterised by lower sulphur content and cleaner exhaust emissions compared to current fuel standards, which is expected to significantly reduce air pollution.

Speaking at the launch of the National Motor Vehicle Ops Gerak for World Ozone Day 2024 yesterday, Nik Nazmi underscored the environmental benefits of the shift.

“The adoption of Euro 5 petrol is a sustainable solution that will positively impact Malaysia’s air quality,” he was quoted as saying by the national daily.

“NRES and the Department of Environment (DOE) will work closely with industry players to ensure a seamless transition.”

Nik Nazmi added that the shift to Euro 5 petrol would likely drive advancements in the local automotive sector, particularly in commercial and heavy industries, where updated vehicle technology is essential.

Vehicles meeting Euro 5 emission standards, he noted, would operate more efficiently and produce cleaner exhaust, aligning with the government’s efforts to combat air pollution.