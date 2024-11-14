KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Methods to end bullying at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) and the reasons behind FashionValet Sdn Bhd (FV) investment failure by Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) will be among the highlights of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s website, Royal Malaysian Navy Commander (Rtd) Nordin bin Ahmad Ismail (PN-Lumut) will ask the Defence Minister to outline the efforts and measures being implemented by the ministry to end bullying at UPNM during the Minister’s Question Time.

Meanwhile, Syerleena Abdul Rashid (PH-Bukit Bendera) will question the Finance Minister about the factors behind Khazanah and PNB’s investment failure in FV.

Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) will ask the Prime Minister whether the government is ready to adopt artificial intelligence technology in the country’s legal sector and legal services.

During the oral question-and-answer session, Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong) will ask the Home Minister to clarify whether community-based programmes are being considered as an alternative to the detention of minors for immigration offences and whether similar programmes could also be explored for prisoners who have served two-thirds of their sentence.

Meanwhile, Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Haji Salleh (PN-Pasir Puteh) will pose a question to the Plantation and Commodities Minister to outline the medium- and long-term plans to ensure the sustainability of the oil palm plantation sector, which is now nearing the land expansion limit of 6.5 million hectares.

Following the question-and-answer session, the proceedings will continue with the winding-up debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2025 at the policy stage by ministers from each ministry.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting runs for 35 days from October 14 to December 12. — Bernama