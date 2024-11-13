KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — A woman motorist died on the spot when a container being transported on a trailer toppled and crushed her car near Bukit Tengah in Penang.

The motorist has been identified as Lee Zi Rou, 21, according to a report published in The Star today.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the incident that happened at 9.15 today, the woman was waiting at the traffic lights at the Jalan Kebun-Sireh-Jalan Bukit Tengah when the lorry, which was coming from the opposite direction, made a sharp turn, causing the container it was ferrying to overbalance, detach and fall on the victim’s car.

It was reported that the woman was alone in the car and on her way to work.

The container and car wreckage temporarily blocked both lanes of the road.

Several other vehicles were damaged, and another driver, identified as 25-year-old Tan Chou Theng, who was rescued by passersby, sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.