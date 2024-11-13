KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, who passed away today at a private hospital here, was laid to rest at Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery at 6.07pm.

The van carrying the late Tun Daim’s remains arrived at the cemetery at 5.16pm, according to a report by national news agency Bernama today.

The burial, held under overcast skies after rainfall, was attended by around 200 family members and friends.

Earlier, Daim, who passed away at Assunta Hospital, Petaling Jaya at 8.21am after two weeks of treatment, was brought to his residence on Persiaran Bukit Tunku at 11.30am.

The remains were later taken to the Federal Territory Mosque, Jalan Duta, for funeral prayers after the Asar prayer, led by the mosque’s Grand Imam, Jamal Abdul Halim.

Among the leaders who visited Daim’s residence to pay their respects were former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, and former Senate President Tan Sri Rais Yatim.

Opposition leaders present included Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Daim served as finance minister twice, first from 1984 to 1991 under Dr Mahathir’s administration, where he played a pivotal role in managing Malaysia’s economy and implementing structural adjustments.

He returned as finance minister for a second term from 1999 to 2001, again under Dr Mahathir, to address economic issues following the Asian financial crisis.

Born on April 29, 1938, in Kedah, Daim served as a Member of Parliament for five terms between 1982 and 2004.