KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — A 32-year-old factory worker has been charged with the murder of a father and daughter in George Town.

Muhammad Farhan Izzuddin Rosman, who is currently receiving treatment at Penang Hospital for self-inflicted wounds, was brought before Magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi on Wednesday (November 13) in his hospital ward, where he confirmed his understanding of the charges, according to a report published in The Star today.

The first charge accuses Farhan of killing Zulkifli Ibrahim, 62, near the lift of an apartment complex in Jalan Lengkok Angsana, Air Itam, between 12.54pm and 1.25pm on November 7.

The second charge alleges he also killed Zulkifli’s daughter, Siti Zulaila Zulkifli, 30, at the same location and time.

The charges fall under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries a death sentence or a maximum of 40 years’ imprisonment with 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Farhan appeared without legal representation, and no plea was recorded, as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Deputy Public Prosecutor M. Darrshini led the prosecution, with Magistrate Nadratun setting January 15 as the date for case mention.

On November 7, it was reported that Zulkifli and Siti Zulaila were found dead at the apartment, while Farhan was discovered with multiple stab wounds and was rushed to the hospital.

Police reports indicate that Siti Zulaila worked in a hardware store, and her father was a driver.

According to Acting North-East District OCPD Supt Lee Swee Sake, unrequited love was identified as the motive.

“The suspect had known the victim since last year and developed feelings for her. However, she was not interested in him.

Enraged by the rejection, the suspect reportedly threatened to kill the victim’s family at their residence before the incident.