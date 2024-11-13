KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Cabinet ministers shared their social media message of condolences to the family of Tun Daim Zainuddin over the passing of the former finance minister early today.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, in a post on X, prayed that the family would remain strong and patient in facing this loss.

“May Allah SWT bestow His mercy upon the soul of the deceased and place him among the righteous and the faithful,” he said.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, also expressed his condolences and described Daim, as a prominent leader who had made significant contributions to the country.

“May Allah SWT forgive his sins, grant him a place among the believers, and reward him for all his contributions to the nation,” he posted on X.

Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, in a post on Facebook, said that Daim was well-known as an economic and political figure who made significant contributions to the development of Malaysia.

“He had served as the Minister of Finance and played a key role in efforts to stabilise the nation’s economy during the economic crises of the 1980s and 1990s,” she said, adding that Daim was also actively involved in various national development initiatives and continuously contributed to education and social welfare through foundations and charitable activities.

According to his family’s statement earlier, Daim breathed his last at 8.21 am today while receiving treatment at Assunta Hospital in Petaling Jaya. He was 86.

Daim, whose real name is Che Abdul Daim Zainuddin, served as Finance Minister from 1984 to 1991 and held the position again from 1999 to 2001.

The funeral prayer is scheduled at Masjid Wilayah Persekutuan in Jalan Duta after the Asar prayers. — Bernama





