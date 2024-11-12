KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The Sabah state government has expressed its willingness to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) following the circulation of an audio recording that allegedly features state assemblymen discussing bribery involving hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor told Berita Harian today that the state government is transparent about the issue, even as his name was reportedly mentioned in the recording.

“I have nothing to hide.

“The government is in good condition and continues to operate smoothly. The (audio recording) allegations are just accusations. Report it to the MACC.

“We have nothing to hide,” he added.

Hajiji also said that while the state government would cooperate with the MACC over the matter, the anti-graft agency should investigate those who gave the bribes too.

“We are asking the authorities to investigate.

“We will cooperate, but they should also investigate those who gave the bribes,” he said, as quoted by the national daily.

Hajiji added that the individuals behind the bribery had ulterior motives to gain favour with the government.

“The bribers had bad intentions to gain something from the government.

“When they didn’t succeed, this is what comes out (the audio recording).

“So for fairness, I suggest they be arrested and investigated first,” he said.

An online portal recently reported that at least eight video recordings implicated several assemblymen in a discussion of bribery involving sums of hundreds of thousands of ringgit, given in exchange for securing state projects.

To date, MACC has not received any formal complaints from any parties, including whistleblowers claiming to have the audio recordings.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the whistleblower’s lawyer met with MACC officers on October 30.