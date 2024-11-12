KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — A sinkhole has appeared on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) following heavy rain this morning.

Plus Malaysia Bhd reported on its official Facebook page that the sinkhole was located along the KM18.6 southbound stretch, between the Kota Damansara and Damansara exits.

As a precaution, the left and emergency lanes have been closed to ensure motorist safety.

Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays due to this.

The sinkhole’s emergence comes amid ongoing thunderstorms over Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, with the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) warning that the severe weather will persist until 1pm.

The department issued an advisory at 11am, predicting continued thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in several areas, including Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, and Petaling in Selangor, as well as Kuala Lumpur.

MetMalaysia also forecasted similar weather conditions across parts of Kedah, Penang, and Perak.