KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Taman Melawati was once a lush green area, but that is no longer the case.

T. Sharm, 50, a former employee in this small township bordering Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, recalls her office overlooking a green field — now replaced by development.

“It was a very quiet town, just a few blocks of shop lots, and that was it,” she told Malay Mail recently.

“It’s unrecognisable today, with that shopping mall in the middle of the town centre and another high-rise property coming up right next to it.”

Taman Melawati now boasts not just one but two shopping malls — Melawati Mall and KL East Mall — both located just 2km apart.

Before the malls, several high-rise residential properties, including 3 Residence, Serini Melawati, and Saville Melawati, dotted the landscape.

More recently, developments such as Nadayu 62, Nadayu 63, The Veo, The Ridge, Upperville Melawati, and Residensi Permata have been added, with heights ranging from 15 to 38 storeys in single or multiple towers.

In addition to the high-rises, various landed property projects have increased the population, including 20 Trees, Sunway Ridgeway, Contours Melawati, Sunway Montana, 16 Quartz, Amberhill, and Verge32.

“Some older apartment complexes include familiar names like Melawati Hillside Apartment, Desa View Condominium, Bukit Mas Apartment, and the low-rise Gaya Residence,” Sharm said.

A general view of the residential buildings in Taman Melawati on November 1, 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Not done yet

CH Tan, 37, a long-time resident of Taman Melawati, believes there is still more development on the horizon.

“As it stands, there are several high-rise properties in this small township, but more are being launched and built,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail.

“What irks me is that the selling point of these properties is that they are ‘surrounded by greenery.’

“What greenery is left with so many properties being built in such a small township?”

Currently under construction are several new condominiums, including The Reya (KL East), Hana Hills, LEA by The Hills, and Park One Melawati.

“But don’t forget that there’s another project on Bukit Melawati along the popular hiking trail. It was approved in 2014 despite significant resistance,” Tan added.

“For those familiar with Taman Melawati, that part of the hill separates Jalan B and Jalan E. I used to joke with my friend who lives on Jalan E that one day they will flatten this hill, and we’ll be able to see each other from our homes.”

As previously reported, the Bukit Melawati project was approved by the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) in 2014, with the condition that the developer abandoned plans for an 18-storey, 595-unit condominium. The ongoing project is now planned for 142 bungalow lots, five of which have been completed.

A general view of the residential buildings in Taman Melawati on November 1, 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Can Taman Melawati handle more development?

CY Kam, 75, who moved into the neighbourhood in 1977, expressed her concerns about the changes.

“It has gone from bad to worse, and now it takes about 15 minutes to get out of the neighbourhood due to congestion in the town centre,” she said.

“When there used to be more greenery, we often saw students from the Malaysian Institute of Art (MIA) seated on the fields sketching as part of their art lessons.

“The township used to be filled with students from MIA or the nearby Tunku Abdul Rahman College, now known as TAR University of Management and Technology.

“Today, it’s congested with new residents moving into the newer developments.”

Congestion is not the only issue; Kam noted that Taman Melawati is now facing increased flash floods and landslides, including one that recently affected Jalan E6.

“When will they finally say, ‘we’re done’?” she asked, highlighting the presence of a convention centre in the town centre and a commercial office building completed in the last five years.

On October 15, heavy rainfall caused flash floods in several parts of Taman Melawati, washing away vehicles and affecting many shop lots as floodwaters rose rapidly.

That morning also saw a landslide hit residents on Jalan E6, leading to the evacuation of 33 residents, with reports describing “all the Jalan E roads flooded in orange water” — a result of laterite soil washed down from higher ground.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, and repair work has yet to begin.