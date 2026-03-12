KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) detained 9,497 foreign nationals for various offences as part of 2,618 enforcement operations conducted nationwide from Jan 1 to March 9 this year.

Its director-general, Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said of this number, 1,158 individuals were detained for offences under Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, for abusing the conditions of their passes.

He said most of them were found to be abusing the facilities provided by the passes, specifically the Temporary Employment Pass (PLKS) and Social Visit Pass (PLS), for activities that were not in accordance with the conditions of the passes.

“The immigration authorities take seriously the involvement of a small number of foreign nationals who are detected abusing the PLS to enter as tourists but instead engage in work activities at premises such as restaurants or factories,” he said in a statement here today.

Zakaria said the five highest nationalities detained for violating the terms of the pass were from Bangladesh with 532 people, followed by Thailand (248), Indonesia (111), China (86) and Pakistan (51).

Elaborating further, Zakaria said that out of 1,158 arrests, 482 individuals were detained for abusing the PLS, including 235 Thai nationals, followed by Bangladesh (83), China (62), Indonesia (62), Pakistan (13 and 27 other nationals.

“Preliminary investigations found that some of them were actively involved in the management and operation of business premises without valid authorisation.

“The Malaysian Immigration Department emphasises that enforcement actions will continue to be intensified and no compromises will be made against foreign nationals who misuse the country’s immigration facilities,” he added. — Bernama